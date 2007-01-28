EliZe gaat haar horizon verbreden.

De 24-jarige zangeres is volgende week zaterdag als gastpresentatrice te zien bij de Kids Top 20 op Jetix. Ze maakt dan met vaste presentatrice Nabila bekend welke nummers het populairst zijn bij de jonge kijkers.

Nu blijft EliZe op een of andere manier boeien.

Ik weet nog goed dat ze in Hengelo stond te “playbacken”.

Alleen het tietenlied is/was live ;-) Een “gevoelig”nummer :-D

Opzich leek EliZe me, in de snelheid dat ik haar zag, een aardig meid.

Alleen die manager. Wat een l*l. Echt wat een aardig man (NOT).

Op een of andere manier heb ik, bij een bericht over EliZe, altijd de behoefte om die man af te zeiken.

Dus bij deze ;-)